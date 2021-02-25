McDougald Terrace

City of Durham calling on local artists to bring art to McDougald Terrace community

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Do you know an artist looking to get some exposure?

Well, the City of Durham is looking for artists to help promote community healing and equality in the McDougald Terrace public housing community by creating public art featuring the history and culture of the area.


To be considered for the public art project, artists and teams of artists are invited to submit portfolios to join the Bull City's Pre-qualified Artist Registry.



Applications must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 26.

The artwork will be a part of the Celebration of Black Artistry in Neighborhoods Project. The goal of the project is to bring art and promote engagement in Durham's under-represented historically Black neighborhoods.
