synergy

Amy Landecker talks about voicing 'Ugga' on 'The Croods: Family Tree'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Amy Landecker talks about voicing 'Ugga' on 'The Croods: Family Tree'

NEW YORK -- "The Croods" are back in a new Hulu series that continues their story with "The Croods: Family Tree."

Amy Landecker voices "Ugga" the mom of the bunch.


"It's such a thrill, I loved the films," Landecker said. "I'm also the world's biggest fan of Katherine Keener who was the voice of 'Ugga' in the movies and I just feel like it's one of the greatest compliments of my acting career to take over for her for this television series."

Landecker said she could really relate to the character of "Ugga."

"I do have a lot of experience being a parent and hanging out with other families and finding out ways to compromise on parenting styles, and that part I think I tried to bring my own sense of humor and my own personality," she said.

"Family Tree" picks up the story right where the second "Croods" movie left off.


They are still learning to live together with the "Bettermans" on the most idyllic farm in prehistory.

"I think this is about finding great friendship in the middle of challenging times," Landecker said.

"The Croods: Family Tree" is streaming now on Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulu
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
SYNERGY
Why Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space
'Queens' actress talks about how role reflects her own life
Who are the Eternals? Get to know the MCU's newest heroes
Drama-creating 'rat' revealed on this week's 'Bachelorette'
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News