Public invited to weigh in on future Durham development plans at town hall event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The public can weigh in on the future of Durham Tuesday night.
"The Destination Master Plan" -- organized by Discover Durham -- is an assessment of the city's development needs over the next 20 years based on the vision of community members. Discover Durham worked with an international consulting firm on the concept.
The plan's vision states by 2044, Durham "will be the most welcoming, inclusive, innovative and vibrant destination in the United States, while thoughtfully honoring its history and people."
It is a concept Mayor Leonardo Williams endorsed during his recent State of the City Address.
Discover Durham has already interviewed over 2,000 members of the community and Durham leaders to develop ideas that could boost Bull City's attractiveness as a destination while honoring its history and people.
Among the over 60 recommended initiatives in this plan include:
The community is welcome to provide feedback on proposed plans that include expanding parks, pathways, and family-friendly activities.
The goal on Tuesday is to get feedback on the best ways to make these ideas work more for Durham as the city continues its rapid growth.
The town hall event is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Durham.
