Public invited to weigh in on future Durham development plans at town hall event

"The Destination Master Plan" is an assessment of the city's development needs over the next 20 years based on the vision of community members.

"The Destination Master Plan" is an assessment of the city's development needs over the next 20 years based on the vision of community members.

"The Destination Master Plan" is an assessment of the city's development needs over the next 20 years based on the vision of community members.

"The Destination Master Plan" is an assessment of the city's development needs over the next 20 years based on the vision of community members.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The public can weigh in on the future of Durham Tuesday night.

"The Destination Master Plan" -- organized by Discover Durham -- is an assessment of the city's development needs over the next 20 years based on the vision of community members. Discover Durham worked with an international consulting firm on the concept.

The plan's vision states by 2044, Durham "will be the most welcoming, inclusive, innovative and vibrant destination in the United States, while thoughtfully honoring its history and people."

It is a concept Mayor Leonardo Williams endorsed during his recent State of the City Address.

Discover Durham has already interviewed over 2,000 members of the community and Durham leaders to develop ideas that could boost Bull City's attractiveness as a destination while honoring its history and people.

Among the over 60 recommended initiatives in this plan include:

Indoor and outdoor sports venues, including both new and expanded facilities

A larger, more contemporary convention center with an adjacent hotel

Increasing the number and scope of quality events and festivals held in the community

Expanding parks and pathway connectivity

Creating a greenway bridging 147 that provides an inviting and more walkable connection between the Hayti and downtown districts

Additional family-friendly attractions and activities

The community is welcome to provide feedback on proposed plans that include expanding parks, pathways, and family-friendly activities.

The goal on Tuesday is to get feedback on the best ways to make these ideas work more for Durham as the city continues its rapid growth.

The town hall event is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Durham.

SEE ALSO | New housing project in Durham approved unanimously over concerns from neighbors