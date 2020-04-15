Derek Hough talks about performing in 'The Disney Family Singalong'

NEW YORK -- Celebrating family, music and the love of all things Disney, Ryan Seacrest hosts a magical one-hour television special, "The Disney Family Singalong," this Thursday on ABC!
The nationwide singalong event will feature celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.
One such special guest is Derek Hough! You might remember him best from "Dancing with the Stars," but he'll be performing "Be Our Guest" with his girlfriend and fellow dancer Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough - his sister!
"It's a tall order as far as production goes, but this is a two-person production, we danced around the house, making a mess, we found costumes hidden in our closets, so we got those out," Hough said.
It turns out, there's a sweet reason the pair is performing "Be Our Guest" from "Beauty and the Beast."
"My girlfriend has always wanted to be Belle, there's a great picture of her when she was a little girl in a yellow dress holding all of her pets, so I kind of wanted to create something fun around that and utilize our kitchen because of 'Be Our Guest,' the theme of it, and we definitely made a mess. We were rearranging furniture and throwing popcorn around," Hough said.
Hough did say that there has been something positive about his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's actually been a really great bonding experience for my girlfriend and I. We've been cooking and dancing around the house a lot," Hough said.
"The Disney Family Singalong" will begin with a vocal warm-up by Kristin Chenoweth and then follow with performances including:
- "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" - Demi Lovato and Michael Buble
- "A Spoonful of Sugar" - Little Big Town
- "Be Our Guest" - Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" - Christina Aguilera
- "Colors of the Wind" - Tori Kelly
- "Do You Want to Build a Snowman" - Thomas Rhett
- "Friend Like Me" - James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney's "ALADDIN" "Gaston" - Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken
- "How Far I'll Go" - Aulii Cravalho
- "I Won't Say I'm In Love" - Ariana Grande
- "I Wan'na Be Like You" - Darren Criss
- "I'll Make A Man Out Of You" - Donny Osmond
- "It's a Small World" - John Stamos
- "Let It Go" - Amber Riley
- "The Bare Necessities" - Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner "Under The Sea" - Jordan Fisher
- "You've Got a Friend In Me" - Josh Groban
There will also be an epic performance of "We're All in This Together" with Kenny Ortega and his friends from "High School Musical," "Descendants," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Zombies" and more!
The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness about Feeding America. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.
Don't miss "The Disney Family Singalong," this Thursday from 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Derek Hough talks about performing in 'The Disney Family Singalong'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News