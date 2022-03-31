localish

Taste sweet Filipino treats by The Ensaymada Project

EMBED <>More Videos

Sweet Filipino treats by The Ensaymada Project

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- The Ensaymada Project has brought delicious snacks to food festivals around the SoCal scene for years. They've recently found a new home in the Santa Clarita area, and they're ready to flourish selling their Filipino dessert breads.

Ensaymadas are essentially Filipino brioche bread that is traditionally topped with cheese.

Chari Heredia-Reyes, owner of The Ensaymada Project, takes the classic recipe and gives it her own twist with 24 exciting flavors. Ranging from ube to red velvet and more, customers are guaranteed to find many flavors that they'll adore.

"My favorite flavored ensaymada was the coconut pandan. It had just a district flavor to it. Something different,' said Ralphie Giron.

Meanwhile, his mother Nhel Giron said, "Its so good! Its so fluffy. My favorite one is the ube ensaymada."

For optimized results, customers are suggested to heat up the ensaymada for 10 seconds in the microwave. The butter, cheese, and other ingredients melt just enough after a little bit of heat.

"You get the maximum effect of that butter. Its oozing. It makes it so moist and delicious!" said Heredia-Reyes.

If you're too far from The Ensaymada Project in Santa Clarita, you can still enjoy these sweet treats:

ensaymadaproject.com
twitter.com/ensaymadaproj
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countykabcdessertsneighborhood treatslocalishfilipino food
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOCALISH
Sweet Filipino treats by The Ensaymada Project
How this California non-profit is shaping the future of the skies
Special-effects artist reveals her out-of-this-world design secrets
Hair designer restores people's hair to help them restore their Lives
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden announces plans to combat rising gas prices
Strong wind, isolated tornadoes & hail all possible today
Players, coaches for UNC, Duke talk about Final Four matchup
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: Cousin
Mom of Navy SEAL candidate who died after 'hell week' speaks out
At least 2 killed in Florida as tornado outbreak pummels South
UNC professor Jim Kitchen successfully travels to space
Show More
Meet the Durham dad with the ultimate UNC fan cave
Brian Laundrie's parents ask court to dismiss Petito family lawsuit
DNA leads detectives to crack 40 year old murder case
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure
Dreamville shining light on Raleigh minority-owned businesses
More TOP STORIES News