Juju Chang speaks to "The Golden Bachelor" couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

Gerry & Theresa: 'The Golden Bachelor' couple talks about their future with ABC's Juju Chang

NEW YORK -- "The Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner picked Theresa Nist to live out their golden years together in the show's finale episode.

ABC's Juju Chang spoke with the happy couple about their future.

RELATED: Recap of 'The Golden Bachelor' finale

Theresa happily showed off her beautiful engagement ring.

Gerry handed his final rose and his heart to Theresa.

"You found your person," Chang said.

"I did," Gerry said.

"Hello, person. What's it like to be found," Chang asked.

"Amazing," Theresa said.

Their road to the mansion was similarly encouraged by their daughters to apply.

Their grief from losing their spouses turned out to be their icebreaker.

"You've bonded on this loss, this grief that you share. But that when you first were talking about it that you didn't cry, you were both calm," Chang said.

"Because we understood what he had gone through," Theresa said.

"It may have been one of the first times I talked about it, and I didn't cry, because I knew she understood," Gerry said.

"How would you describe the other pieces that make this puzzle fit?" Chang asked.

"So you know, there's a number of things, the sense of humor we share is huge. I'm finding that she is very good at keeping me grounded," Gerry said.

"When did sparks fly for you?" Chang asked.

"Oh well, first of all, immediately when I met him, and then sitting on the bench, and then that date was out of this world amazing," Theresa said, referring to their first one-on-one date. "And then this incredible flash mob."

Despite those sparks, Theresa said she needed to take a step back and let Gerry go on his own journey.

"We had beautiful, wonderful women there," she said. "Faith, Leslie...they're amazing."

Gerry found himself on a rollercoaster of emotions admitting sometimes he felt hypocritical.

"Everything you told me the other night was a complete and utter lie," Leslie said during their breakup on the show.

"I felt like a villain at times," Gerry said.

"But you were also required to be a heartbreaker," Chang said.

"Yes, it is an artificial environment. I didn't realize how impactful it would be going into it," he said.

"We weren't sure that Theresa was going to get the rose," Chang said.

"I think you're that one," Gerry had told Leslie on the show.

"Which might have given a lot of people, including the viewers, false hope, that-that, you know, how could you say that to a woman?" Chang said.

"I really have no response to that other than at that moment that's sort of how I felt," he said.

"That you thought she might have been the one," Chang said.

"Yes. Yes," Gerry said.

In the end, Gerry said it was Theresa he couldn't live without. Proving that love is not only just for the young.

"You've agreed to get married live. Oh my God," Chang said.

"Yeah," he said.

"On TV. Wow, that's amazing," Chang said.

"You know, there's, there's just, there's a certain amount of time involved when you get to 70. Let's get married. Let's go right now!" Gerry said.

"You've become a cultural phenomenon. And now the both of you," Chang said.

"That, that's a huge compliment. It's not just about me, you know, remember 22 women were there, and everyone brought that genuine feeling of support and love for each other. And it's like, we are not invisible," Gerry said.

"The women there felt seen. They felt excited, they felt sexy, they felt desirable," Chang said.

"Yeah, it was, life-changing for us," Theresa said. "We did feel like we were important, and that they were telling our story. This is amazing that this is happening at this time in our lives."

Gerry and Theresa plan to get married on January 4th live on TV in "The Golden Wedding."

Don't miss the premiere of "The Bachelor" with Joey Graziadei on January 22 on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.