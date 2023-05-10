The Electric Mayhem Band gets time in spotlight with new Disney+ series 'The Muppets Mayhem'

They spent years as the backup band to the beloved Muppets, and now, Electric Mayhem is stepping squarely into the spotlight.

Get ready for dozens of all-star cameos as "The Muppets Mayhem" rocks out to its own style of music on Disney+.

HOLLYWOOD -- They spent years as the backup band to the beloved Muppets, and now, Electric Mayhem is stepping squarely into the spotlight.

Get ready for dozens of all-star cameos as "The Muppets Mayhem" rocks out to its own style of music on Disney+.

"The Muppets Mayhem" follows The Electric Mayhem Band -- Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips -- on a mission to record their first studio album.

Lilly Singh is one of the human co-stars, playing a serious, driven young music executive trying to help the band be heard.

"Initially, I was a little stressed because I thought I'm going to tap into another side of myself," said Singh. "But I actually enjoyed it because we're here to complement The Muppets. This franchise has such diehard fans, that's not lost on us."

Tahj Mowry plays a "super fan" of the Electric Mayhem Band and is thrilled to share the Muppets' long-running message of friendship and inclusivity.

"They all look different, and they all come together, as a unit, a family, and no one cares what the other looks like," he said. "Yes, that is something this world can learn daily. I think it's a beautiful thing to have a new generation be able to see that in a show."

The stars say working with these legendary characters was beyond fun.

"I know this sounds absurd but there was not a single day that I left set and I was not in a great mood," said Singh.

Mowrey added, "These are the days you are going home and the sun's coming out, and you're still like, 'I can't wait to come back.'"

"The Muppets Mayhem" is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.