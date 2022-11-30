Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson buys every Snickers bar at Hawaii 7-Eleven he used to steal from as a kid

Johnson says when he was a kid, he shoplifted a Snickers from the store almost every day for a year - now he's returned to the scene of the crime to "right the wrong."

HAWAII -- Actor Dwayne Johnson returned to the scene of the crime, a 7-Eleven in Hawaii.

In an Instagram post, Johnson says when he was 14 years old, he shoplifted a Snickers from the store almost every day for a year.

So, in his words, "to right the wrong," he went back and bought all the Snickers from that 7-Eleven, leaving them all at the counter with the clerk.

"I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that's been gnawing at me for decades," said Johnson in the social media post.

He also picked up the tab for a couple of people who were in the store.

"We can't change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation - and maybe put a big smile on some stranger's faces," Johnson said about picking up the tab for those customers in the store.