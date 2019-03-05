Thieves steal nonverbal Fayetteville boy's communication device

The boy has a rare chromosome deletion called 1p36 Deletion Syndrome, which causes mental and physical delays.
He is nonverbal and uses a speech device to communicate.
Thieves stole nine-year-old Leo’s only means of communication. He is nonverbal and has a rare chromosome disorder. His speech device was stolen from his mother’s parked car and he’s been struggling to communicate since. His story tonight on #abc11 pic.twitter.com/LKhthyy1tF— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 5, 2019
Thieves took that ability away and stole the Accent 1000 out of his mother, Jamie Santana's, unlocked car.
Santana told ABC11 she left the doors unlocked one night because the community is safe. She never imagined this would happen.
Santana filed a police report and posted on social media in an effort to get the device back.
She even contacted the company who distributed it and was told it would cost $7,300 to replace.
In case they are unable to locate the device, Batista's family started a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of a new one.