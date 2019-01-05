Third man charged in Moore County double shooting

Police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with a double shooting that took place in Moore County last weekend.On Dec. 29, police received a shooting call around 1 p.m. in a mobile home park on Helen Lane.When they arrived, they discovered a man and a woman had both been shot. The man had been shot in the head, and the woman had been shot in the neck.Quentin Orlando Belk, 32, died from his injuries. The woman was released from the hospital.Kenneth Jerome Hobbs Sr., 51, of Fayetteville, was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.George Bernhardt Rodrick Jr., 37, of Fayetteville, and Robert Lee Gillespie, 54, of Cameron were previously charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Gillespie is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.Hobbs is set to appear on court on Jan. 9.All three men are being held at the Moore County Detention Center without bond.