Coronavirus

Sen. Thom Tillis spokesperson says he has mild symptoms of COVID-19, no fever and is in great spirits

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Sen. Thom Tillis' spokesperson released a statement on Saturday evening saying the North Carolina senator has mild symptoms and no fever. This comes a day after he announced his positive for COVID-19 test results.

"Senator Tillis continues to self-isolate at home in North Carolina and has mild symptoms, no fever, and he is in great spirits," Tillis' spokesperson, Adam Webb wrote. "Thom and his wife Susan are grateful for the prayers and well wishes they've received from North Carolinians."

On Friday night, Tillis announced that he had no symptoms, therefore making him asymptomatic. He said he would continue to self-isolate.

Tillis met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret on Tuesday. He then traveled back to North Carolina where he was on the debate stage against North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham Thursday night.

Cunningham's spokesperson has since announced that he tested negative for COVID-19 and is expected to take another test on Monday.

He also attended the Rose Garden ceremony on Saturday where President Trump announced Barrett as his pick for Supreme Court justice.

