Threat made against Zebulon Middle School, police say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- More officers than usual will be at Zebulon Middle School on Thursday.Zebulon Police Department said officers learned of a threat on social media against the school around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.It's unclear at this time if the threat is valid, but police said they consider any threat against a school a serious matter worth investigating.Therefore, there will be an increase police presence at the school and increased patrols in the area.Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact police at 919-823-1818.