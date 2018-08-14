Three people shot in Nash County town

Three people were rushed to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night in Nash County.The sheriff's office said it happened on Lancaster Store Road near Pine Street in Castalia.A K-9 unit and a Highway Patrol helicopter are searching the area.Authorities said it appears the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was taken to WakeMed, and two to UNC Nash Hospital.Law officers are searching for a young, light-skinned man, possibly wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and with a short Afro hairstyle, in connection with the shooting.Residents are asked to avoid the area.