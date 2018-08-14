Three people shot in Nash County town

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were shot in Nash County on Tuesday night.

CASTALIA, NC (WTVD) --
Three people were rushed to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night in Nash County.

The sheriff's office said it happened on Lancaster Store Road near Pine Street in Castalia.

A K-9 unit and a Highway Patrol helicopter are searching the area.

Authorities said it appears the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was taken to WakeMed, and two to UNC Nash Hospital.

Law officers are searching for a young, light-skinned man, possibly wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and with a short Afro hairstyle, in connection with the shooting.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violenceshootingCastaliaNash County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Rocky Mount neighbors stunned after man charged with murder in death of infant son
Staples fires manager who accused pregnant NC mom of shoplifting
Durham PF Chang's employee accused of selling marijuana at work
Girls escape kidnap attempt by throwing hot coffee on man
Larry Fedora reacts to local high schools dropping football
Police: Raleigh man impersonated officer to steal teen's dog
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Show More
North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times
CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including North Carolina
Sheriff: Deputies followed policy in Moore County fatal shooting
Orange Rural firefighter who died in the line of duty identified as assistant chief
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting, chase identified
More News