City of Raleigh banning TikTok on city-owned devices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, the City of Raleigh announced Tuesday that it will block the popular social media app TikTok on city-owned computers and cell phones.

The move comes after similar actions taken by federal and state agencies because of cybersecurity concerns with the Chinese-owned app.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order last month banning TikTok and other questionable apps on state-owned devices.

Raleigh's ban starts Feb. 14.

"Cybersecurity experts have identified TikTok and WeChat as high-risk apps because the software lacks sufficient privacy controls and connects to countries which have sponsored or attempted cyber-attacks against the United States," an email sent to city employees Monday stated.

U.S. security officials previously raised concerns about TikTok, saying control of the app is in the hands of a Chinese government "that doesn't share our values."

