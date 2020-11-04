Politics

Thom Tillis looks to fend off Cal Cunningham challenge in key Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina voters are deciding whether to give Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis six more years.

The first-term senator has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump but has been criticized by opponents for voting to repeal the 2010 health care overhaul.

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham has stressed his service in the Iraq War and as a U.S. Army reserve officer and military prosecutor. But in the final weeks of the campaign, he admitted that he had sent sexually suggestive texts to a married woman who was not his wife.

ELECTION 2020 RESULTS: Electoral college votes

Election Day comes after the state has seen record early voting by mail and in person.

RELATED: Forest looks to unseat Cooper in governor's race

Nearly 62% of the state's more than 7.3 million registered voters had cast their ballots by Monday.

FULL NORTH CAROLINA ELECTION RESULTS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncthom tillissenatenc2020vote 2020election
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Forest hoping to unseat Cooper in closely-watched governor's race
NC 2020 live presidential election results
Reverend leads second march to the polls in Graham
Kids playing in Knightdale find 2 men shot, dead inside SUV
States to watch closely on election night
Where to vote in NC and everything else you need to know
Show More
What's happening with Election Day 'robocalls'?
As COVID-19 cases climb, how is North Carolina's ventilator supply?
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths
Legal challenges to 2020 election results possible, experts say
How the presidential transition process works after an election
More TOP STORIES News