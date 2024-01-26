Justin Timberlake to bring Forget Tomorrow World Tour to Raleigh's PNC Arena

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Justin Timberlake will bring The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to Raleigh.

The world famous musician announced Thursday night that he would be going on tour, a promotion of his upcoming album 'Everything I Thought It Was,' which is set to be released March 15, 2024.

Timberlake recently released one of the songs on that album, 'Selfish.' He also performed that song live at a free concert held in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Everything I thought It Was will be Timberlake's sixth studio album, and his first in five years.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour will start May 2 in Seattle, Washington.

Timberlake will make one stop in the Carolinas during that tour. It will be at Raleigh's PNC Arena on June 12.

Presale tickets go on sale Jan. 29. The general public can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 2.