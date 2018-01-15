Timeline: Hawaii false alarm missile scare

See what Hawaiians saw on local broadcast outlets during Saturday's missile scare. (Larry Santos/Facebook)

A false emergency alert from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 13, sent a scare across the chain of islands about the possibility of a missile attack.

It took 38 minutes for the agency to retract the false alarm which was prompted during an internal test during a shift change.

Here is a timeline of how events of the false alarm occurred on Jan. 13 (all times local to Hawaii):

Approx. 8:05 a.m. - An internal test involving the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alert was initiated during a shift change.

8:07 a.m. - A wrong button was pushed during the test triggering a statewide by the State Warning Point, HI-EMA.

8:10 a.m. - The recall process began as State Adjutant Maj. Gen. Joe Logan confirmed that there was no missile launch. The Honolulu Police Department was notified of the false alarm by HI-EMA.

8:13 a.m. - A cancellation was issued preventing the initial alert from being rebroadcast to phones that may not have received it.

8:20 a.m. - HI-EMA issues public notification of cancellation via their Facebook and Twitter accounts.


8:24 a.m. - Governor Ige retweets HI-EMA's cancellation notice.


8:30 a.m. - Governor Ige posts a cancellation notification to his Facebook page.


8:45 a.m. - HI-EMA issued a "Civil Emergency Message" remotely after getting authorization from FEMA Integral Public Alert and Warning System.

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted that the incident was "a false alarm based on a human error."

9:39 a.m. - FCC Chairman Ajit Pai tweeted that the commission will launch a full investigation into the false alarm.



On Sunday, Jan. 14, President Donald Trump said the federal government would "get involved" following the false alarm.
