Sanford man shoots nephew following argument, charged with murder: Lee County Sheriff's Office

SANFORD N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County man has been charged with murder after shooting his nephew overnight.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1389 Womack Lake Road in Sanford just before 1 a.m.

Deputies found Tony Luellen, 37, of Newport News, Virginia, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Family members at the scene told deputies Luellen had been shot by his uncle, Timothy Allen Honea, 53, of Sanford. The family also told deputies Honea had left the residence with the weapon.

Honea was located by deputies at the residence next door.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Luellen and Honea had been arguing earlier in the night about an intoxicated family member and about Luellen staying over at the house.

Honea was charged with murder and is being held under no bond.
