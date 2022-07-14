Man drops $3,000 tip on waitress in Pennsylvania: 'Tips for Jesus'

SCRANTON, P.A. -- A waitress in Scranton, Pennsylvania is thankful after a generous customer gives her a massive tip.Mariana Lambert was working a shift at Alfredo's Pizza Café when a man came in and ordered his meal totaling just over $13 but left her with the tip of $3,000.Lambert was initially skeptical about whether the tip was real or not."We ran his card, and everything went through. We took his ID and took pictures of everything. They waited a little bit to make sure it was legit and went through, and it ended up being real," Lambert said.The man who left the tip, Eric Smith, travels to different places and leaves tips like Lambert's as a part of the social media trend called "Tips for Jesus".Workers at Alfredo's say Covid was a tough time for restaurants and staff, so having a random act of kindness done by a stranger was heartwarming.Lambert plans to use the money to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation with her family.