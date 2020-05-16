Graduation 2.0: K97.5 hosts virtual graduation event for Class of 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- To help in the celebration of recent 2020 graduates, Radio One Raleigh's K97.5 will be hosting a celebration Saturday night on Instagram Live.K97.5 will host the celebration from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring the radio crew as well as ABC11's very own DeJuan Hoggard."The Class of 2020 has missed out on so many celebrations, including class night, prom and even graduation. Your senior year is what it's all about. I mean, you go to school for 12 - 13 years for these moments," Radio One Raleigh Operations Manager, Jay Tek said in a statement.