events

Tobacco Road Marathon returns with runners in Cary park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tobacco Road Marathon returns in Cary park

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic forced a shutdown of many activities that draw crowds.

So when the 2021 Tobacco Road Marathon got underway Saturday at Thomas Brooks Park in Cary, participants and their supporters rejoiced.

"All of them were excited! I mean, runners were so disappointed last year when we couldn't have the event, I'd say most of 'em understood but others were like, 'Let's just do it! We want to run,' and that's just the way runners are," said marathon spokesman Mark Dill.

ABC11 is the marathon's media sponsor, and brought live video updates to the home of viewers Saturday morning during the early newscast.

Dill said the organizers made some adjustments,

"To conform to the governor and health officials requirement for clusters of people, even outdoors. Of course, things are changing in real time. But you plan these events months in advance and there really isn't any way we could do it differently. We planned on having waves of a hundred but what we're finding people are just drifting in," said Dill.

Runners came to the park ready for action, and some brought a sense of humor.

Brian Rice, a fan of the Toy Story animated films by Pixar, dressed as Buzz Lightyear and said for Sunday's half marathon, "I'll be Woody, 'cause he has the big hat and they kind of go together. I usually run in costume, so that's how I picked these two."

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC11.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnccaryrunningeventswake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Wake tourism 'looking very positive' with festivals, events returning
Brewgaloo in-person festival returning for 10-year anniversary
The Festival is a signature event for the Town of Cary
Ryan Reynolds shocked that Disney said yes to MCU crossover
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News