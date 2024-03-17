4 people steal from a tobacco shop in Raleigh after crashing a car into the building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people stole from a Raleigh tobacco shop on Sunday after crashing a car into the building.

After 6 a.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a call for burglary at a tobacco shop on 3200 South Wilmington Street. The caller also told them a gray Kia SUV had crashed into the front of the shop.

Four masked people entered the shop and stole money and other items, according to RPD. The suspects then fled the scene in a white vehicle.

When police arrived, there was massive damage to the front of the store. But, the building was ruled structurally sound.

This SUV had been reported stolen 12 hours prior, police said.

There were no injuries reported. There are no suspects in custody right now.