Country artist Toby Keith remembered for his patriotic songs and support of military

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many across the globe are mourning the loss of country music star Toby Keith.

The legendary singer-songwriter was known for his pro-American anthems. Keith often recognized the service and sacrifice of men and women serving in the armed forces.

In 2002, Keith partnered with the USO to perform for deployed soldiers stationed overseas. He performed 18 times during that tour.

Keith even headlined a Fourth of July tour at then-Fort Bragg years ago.

Brian Knight, an employee of USO in North Carolina, said the military community resonated with his song, "American Soldier" because it was about a service member's experience.

"That music gets you through those long days and deployment," Knight said.

Keith died Monday night of stomach cancer at 62.

ABC11's Akilah Davis contributed.