Ohio man arrested for sending threatening messages to NC Senator

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 5:55PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers arrested an Ohio man Tuesday for sending threatening messages to a North Carolina Senator.

Last October, 38-year-old Nicholas Daniels sent multiple Facebook messages to Todd Johnson, a member of the North Carolina Senate from the Republican party.

In these messages, Daniels threatened to kill Johnson, Johnson's wife and their kids.

He was charged with multiple counts of threatening an executive legal court officer and communicating threats.

Daniels has a $250,000 bond. His scheduled court date is Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

