VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-month-old was hit by a car and killed in Vance County on Saturday night.The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Rail Road St.Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said the toddler was taken to the hospital where he died.North Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation of the crash. It's not clear at this time whether the driver will face any charges.