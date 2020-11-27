good news

British Capt. Sir Tom Moore to appear on GQ cover; 100-year-old World War II veteran named 1 of 'Men of the Year'

A now-famous World War II veteran from England has been dubbed one of GQ magazine's "Men of the Year."

British Capt. Sir Tom Moore is 100-years-old. Earlier this year, he raised millions of dollars for Britain's health service during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, by walking laps in his garden.

Moore initially wanted to raise just over $1,200 by walking ten laps per day in early April.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

But within just 24 hours, he smashed his target, and raised more than $14 million.

Since then, Moore has been knighted, has a best-selling book and even signed a movie deal.

Next year, he'll be the oldest person to be featured on the cover of GQ, which honored him with the "inspiration" category.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusenglandcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldworld war iigood newsfeel goodcovid 19 pandemicveterancovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Boy who had spine fixed while in the womb turns 1
Childhood cancer survivors make donation to children with cancer
Drive-by parade held in Raleigh for veteran who turned 99
Fayetteville fraternity gifts 72 families with Thanksgiving meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 36+ hour wait lands Apex shopper a PS5
Nash County deputy involved in serious Rocky Mount crash
LATEST: NC to release new COVID-19 numbers Friday
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
Black Friday changes at Walmart, Best Buy, Target due to COVID-19
Big Weather's big recipe: Peanut Butter Cookies
On Thanksgiving, Raleigh family mourns 3 loved ones lost to COVID-19
Show More
Prohibition-era whiskey found hidden in walls of NY home
Doctors urge limited holiday gatherings as NC hospitalizations increase
How to add extra savings to your Black Friday deals
NC man looks to fill hunger gap from canceled Thanksgiving event
Why the multi-dose nature of the COVID-19 vaccine could cause challenges
More TOP STORIES News