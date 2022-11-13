Top headlines you might have missed

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are some of the top 5 headlines you may have missed on ABC11 Eyewitness News.

North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000

A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer.

Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing

Sanderson High teacher facing exploitation charges involving minors

Eric Kyle Belk, 37, is accused of distributing disturbing video of at least one boy and several girls ranging in age from 7-12 years old engaging in sexual acts, according to court documents.

Knightdale police arrested Belk on Tuesday after a months-long investigation that included the State Bureau of Investigation.

Orange County sheriff lays out timeline after suspect identified, charged in teen deaths

The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of the two teenagers will be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.

Attorneys for Issiah Ross, 17, who was named in court documents released Monday, did not file an appeal to prevent him from being tried as an adult before the deadline expired Friday.

NCSU Wolfpack family dealing with another student's death suicide, 4th in 2022

Friday, word quickly got around the NC State campus about another student's death by suicide.

It is the fourth one this year for the Wolfpack family. The student was found dead in a residence hall.

Higher than normal levels of CO2 detected in classrooms, Wake County parents want answers

Is the indoor air quality at your child's school safe? That's what a group of Wake county parents want to know after they say they didn't get answers from the district so they're taking matters into their own hands.