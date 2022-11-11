NCSU Wolfpack family dealing with another student's death suicide, 4th in 2022

Friday, word quickly got around the NC State campus about another student's death by suicide.

It is the fourth one this year for the Wolfpack family. The student was found dead in a residence hall.

Just last week, there was a campus-wide wellness day. No classes were held as students were given the time to look after their mental health. The university provided a bevy of resources, including counselors for students and staff.

The wellness day was created after students started a petition for monthly wellness days not long after the third student's death. Within 24 hours the petition exceeded the goal of 2,500 signatures.

Suicide is the number 2 cause of death for college students, according to a national college health risk behavior survey.

NC State released this statement about the news of another student's death:

"Words can't express how sad and difficult this is for our students and campus. The university is pouring every resource we have available into reaching our students in need and providing them support and guidance. Our staff and medical professionals are working around the clock to help steer students to the many resources currently available, and we've asked our new student mental health task force to develop additional short-term and long-term strategies to help our students.

If you are concerned about a student, colleague or friend, please review this information from NC State Prevention Services. You can also make an online referral for a student or employee you are concerned about."

The University provided this list of resources available now to students

The Counseling Center and Faculty and Staff Assistance Program offer a variety of support services for everyone.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with someone, dial 988.Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HOME to 741741. This free, confidential service is available 24/7.

NC State Wellness and Recreation provides wellness programs and services for students, faculty and staff.