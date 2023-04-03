Top headlines you might have missed

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are some of the top 5 headlines you may have missed on ABC11 Eyewitness News.

NC woman loses life savings thinking she's 'helping the government,' now she's warning others

A scammer used fear and intimidation to steal thousands of dollars from an 84-year-old Raleigh woman.

She says she gave up her savings to "help the government," and now she's using her voice to help you.

NC DMV starts new license policy for certain immigrants

North Carolina's Division of Motor Vehicles will now issue full-term driver's licenses to more immigrants with permanent or indefinite residential status in the country after a ruling that implements a new policy.

US Army identifies 9 soldiers killed in Kentucky Black Hawk training accident

The US Army has identified the nine soldiers who were killed in a nighttime training accident on Wednesday evening, when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed in a field near Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

North Carolina House votes to override Gov. Cooper veto over pistol permit bill

North Carolina House lawmakers voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a pistol-permitting bill.