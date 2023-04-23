With dozens of trucks from first responders to 18-wheelers, children got an up-close look at everyday heroes while benefiting the Junior League of Raleigh.

Touch-a-Truck event in Raleigh brings children hands-on fun for a good cause

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several first-responder vehicles were "at a scene" Saturday in Raleigh, but it wasn't exactly an emergency.

It was the annual Raleigh Touch-a-Truck fundraiser.

Children got an all-access pass to see emergency response cars, heavy machinery and much more on E. Tryon Road at the State Highway Patrol training facility.

The event featured bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, and prizes.

Children also had the opportunity to meet the people who build, protect, and serve in Wake County.

"Different trucks and vehicles, we have a cement mixer, we have a dump truck, the city bus from Raleigh, and many, many others," said Lanier McRee, president of the Junior League of Raleigh. "An 18-wheeler from Wal-Mart..."

Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League of Raleigh to help grow and support funding needs.

ABC11, which is a proud sponsor of the event, had a live truck on display as well.