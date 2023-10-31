Toyota adds 3,000 Jobs, $8 billion investment in NC

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Toyota has announced plans to invest an additional $8 billion in its electric battery manufacturing site in Randolph County, including hiring another 3,000 employees, according to Governor Roy Cooper.

According to Toyota, this new investment will increase capacity for electric vehicle battery production and will add new capacity to also produce batteries for plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The announcement comes on the heels of Governor Cooper's meeting with Toyota President Koji Sato during the SEUS/Japan Conference in Tokyo earlier this month.

"Through the last few years of building relationships, including my most recent trip to Tokyo and meeting with President Sato, our partnership with Toyota has become stronger than ever, culminating in this historic announcement," said Gov. Cooper.

Toyota's total investment in the Randolph County site will now total $13.9 billion and more than 5,000 jobs.

