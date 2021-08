WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest woman has died after being struck by gunfire in Wilmington on Thursday, police said.Wilmington police said Tracey Lee McKoy, 50, of Wake Forest, was on the way to visit a relative in the hospital with her sister when they were both struck by gunfire near S. 13th Street.McKoy died from her injuries and her 48-year-old sister is in serious condition.Chief Donny Williams said the women were innocent bystanders.Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609.