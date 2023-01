Stretch of Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest down to 1 lane after 2-vehicle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Capital Boulevard/US 1.

The wreck has reduced portions of northbound and southbound Capital Boulevard to one lane at Purnell Road/Harris Road.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area and use another route.

Emergency workers are on the scene, the Town of Wake Forest said. There is no word yet on injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

