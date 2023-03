McDowell Street from Hargett Street to Hillsborough Street is closed, according to Raleigh police.

Detour alert: Gas leak in downtown Raleigh, drivers, workers in the area should use alternate routes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas leak in downtown Raleigh forced drivers and workers to find different ways to their destinations.

Raleigh police tweeted about the traffic alert affecting McDowell Street from Hargett Street to Hillsborough Street.

Fire and police are on the scene.

It's not known when the area will open back up to traffic.

Please check back for updates.

DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP

iPhone

Android - Google Play