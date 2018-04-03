TRAFFIC

1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving SUV, 18-wheeler on NC 57

A Durham woman was killed in a crash on NC 57 on Tuesday afternoon.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
One person was killed and two others injured after a crash involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon on NC 57 near New Sharon Church Road in Orange County.

State troopers told ABC11 an SUV ran a stop sign and collided with the big rig.

The passenger in the SUV was killed on impact, troopers said. She was identified as Shannon Talton, of Durham.

The driver of the SUV is Talton's daughter, troopers said. She was identified as Elizabeth Roush, also of Durham.

Roush, who was described by troopers only as a teenager of legal driving age, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Rouhs was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the 18-wheeler was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver did not require hospitalization

The road was closed for about three hours.
