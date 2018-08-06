TRAFFIC

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed in a Moore County wreck Monday.

CAMERON, NC (WTVD) --
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a Moore County single-vehicle crash Monday night.

It happened on US 1 Business near Doby Road about 6:30 p.m.

A state trooper said a Dodge Van with five people aboard crossed left of center, overcorrected, and then went off the right side of the road and rolled.

One passenger was killed. The driver was taken to Moore Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The other passengers were not seriously hurt.

The Highway Patrol is working to contact family members of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have yet been filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescrashmoore county newsCameronMoore County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Wake Forest Road reopens after water main break
We're not sure how this driver on I-540 could see...well, anything
NCDOT to get community input on I-440 interchange improvements
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warrants: Driver of stolen vehicle in deadly Durham chase admits to using crack, drinking alcohol before collision
Do you recognize this urn that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach?
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
NASCAR chairman taking leave of absence after DWI, drug arrest
Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
Wake County commissioners put school bonds on ballot
Show More
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Durham adopts resolution to protect women against discrimination
ABC11's Kaplan: Cooper vs. NCGA saga is all about the basics
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Women steal 4 Yeti coolers in grab-and-go
Kentucky woman drowns at Emerald Isle after getting caught in rip current
More News