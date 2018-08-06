1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a Moore County single-vehicle crash Monday night.It happened on US 1 Business near Doby Road about 6:30 p.m.A state trooper said a Dodge Van with five people aboard crossed left of center, overcorrected, and then went off the right side of the road and rolled.One passenger was killed. The driver was taken to Moore Regional Hospital with serious injuries.The other passengers were not seriously hurt.The Highway Patrol is working to contact family members of the victims.The investigation is ongoing. No charges have yet been filed.