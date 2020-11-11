Traffic

1 killed when motor scooter, SUV collide on I-440 in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Part of Interstate 440 eastbound in Raleigh was closed on Wednesday morning after one person died when a motor scooter and SUV collided.

The crash happened on I-440 near the Lake Boone Trail exit just after 12:30 a.m. The SUV crashed into the back of the scooter in the center lane of the interstate, according to a police report. causing Dalton King Jr. to be thrown off the scooter. King, of Raleigh, died from his injuries.

Police said the scooter was not capable of accelerating above 30 miles per hour.

Traffic was detoured onto Lake Boone Trail before the stretch cleared around 5:20 a.m.

