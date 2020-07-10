Traffic

2 vehicles reportedly crash into Cape Fear River off I-95 South near Fayetteville

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search and rescue began Thursday night after reports two vehicles ran off the I-95 South bridge near Fayetteville and into the Cape Fear River.

First responders were made aware of the crash shortly after 7 p.m. A witness called to say that two cars crashed into each other before careening off into the river.

First responders searched the river for hours Thursday night, but did not find anything. Fire crews told ABC11 that the river could run as deep as 19 feet in that area.



Search crews are expected to resume their search Friday morning. ABC11 will update this story as more details become available.




