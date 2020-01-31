Traffic

Car bursts into flames on railroad tracks in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A car caught fire on the railroad tracks at a busy Raleigh intersection on Thursday night, causing it to get stuck.

Police believe the gas tank was punctured, causing the car to burst into flames at the Wake Forest Road/Capital Boulevard intersection. Traffic was diverted while the road was closed.

The driver, Langley Griffin, was not hurt, but charged with driving while impaired and trespassing. The car was still on the tracks when police arrived.

Crews are working to get the car off the tracks.
