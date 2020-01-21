Cary school bus collides with vehicle, 1 taken to hospital

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person went to the hospital after a Wake County School bus crashed into a vehicle in Cary on Tuesday morning.The bus was taking a left turn off Dennison Lane and hit another vehicle, according to Cary police. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.The crash happened on the 9600 block of Green Level Church Road. The bus was on the way to Mills Park Middle School, carrying 39 students.The students and bus driver are OK. The bus was seen being towed off around 9:15 a.m.