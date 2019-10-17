Traffic

Charlotte gets North Carolina's first continuous flow intersection

CHARLOTTE (WTVD) -- Have you ever heard of a continuous flow intersection?

Charlotte is getting the first one in North Carolina.

The new intersection at North Carolina Highway 16 and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road opens Friday. It's part of a $7.2 million contract.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the design improves traffic flow and increases the efficiency of an intersection because left-turning traffic is separated from the main traffic flow.

Drivers will enter the left turn lane and come to a traffic signal about 500 feet from the intersection. Once it turns green, drivers will cross the opposing lanes of N.C. 16 before arriving at a second traffic signal to continue left.

The video below shows how it works:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcharlottencconstructiontrafficdriving
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Fayetteville teen missing for 22 days
'Beautiful soul:' Teen hit & killed in Holly Springs remembered
NC State Fair opens Thursday: Everything you need to know
Joe Biden coming to Durham for campaign trip
95 percent of tested baby foods in US have toxic metals: Study
This Samuel Adams beer is illegal in North Carolina
Boxer dies 4 days after being knocked out during fight
Show More
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
New Aldi store opens in Cary
$50,000 worth of cheese stolen over 2-year span
Florida could require a prescription for some sunscreens
Raleigh crash is Wake County's 3rd pedestrian death in one day
More TOP STORIES News