County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC

About 750 roads remain closed (down from 2,200), including sections of I-40 & I-95. US 258 in Kinston was closed Thurs due to flooding. Drivers should plan for US 70 to be closed as the Neuse continues to rise. US 421 at the New Hanover Co line is now closed. #FlorenceNC pic.twitter.com/e1oGxoH968 — NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 20, 2018

I-440 to US 64 East



Take Exit 436 to US 264 East



US 264 East to NC 11 South in Greenville



Continue on NC 11 South to Kinston

I-440 to US 64 East



Take Exit 436 to US 264 East



US 264 East through Greenville to Washington.



In Washington, take US 264 East to US 17 South



US 17 South to New Bern

I-440 to US 64 East



Take Exit 436 to US 264 East



US 264 East through Greenville to Washington



In Washington, take US 264 East to US 17 South



US 17 South to New Bern



In New Bern, take US 17 South to US 70 East



US 70 East to Havelock

I-440 to US 64 East



Take Exit 436 to US 264 East



US 264 East through Greenville to Washington



In Washington, take US 264 East to US 17 South



US 17 South to New Bern



In New Bern, take US 17 South to US 70 East



US 70 East through Havelock to Morehead City

I-40 East to Exit 373 (NC-24/NC-903)



Left onto NC-24 East



Turn right at the end of the Kenansville Bypass to stay on NC-24 East



Continue on NC-24 into Jacksonville.

“Our biggest priority is to get i40 and 95 open.” What @NCDOT is doing to fix the roads and get things back to normal as quickly as possible tonight #ABC11 #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/ozlwahJiMJ — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 18, 2018

This is a way to Fayetteville. You will only be able to stay on I-95 South for one mile before you have to get off again.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/OXTcG4Nxd3 — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) September 19, 2018

Roads still flooded in Durham County#abc11 pic.twitter.com/ZKWtkjpICc — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) September 19, 2018

Bladen: U.S. 701, N.C. 20, N.C. 41, N.C. 53, N.C. 131, N.C. 210, N.C. 211, N.C. 211 Business, N.C. 242 and N.C. 410

Columbus: U.S. 74, U.S. 74 Business, U.S. 76, U.S. 701 Bypass, U.S. 701 Business, N.C. 130, N.C. 214, N.C. 904 and N.C. 905

Cumberland: I-95, U.S. 13, U.S. 301, N.C. 24, N.C. 53, N.C. 59, N.C. 87, N.C. 210 and N.C. 690

Harnett: I-95, N.C. 27, N.C. 82, and N.C. 217

Robeson: I-74, I-95, U.S. 74, U.S. 301, U.S. 501, N.C. 41, N.C. 71, N.C. 72, N.C. 83, N.C. 130, N.C. 211 and N.C. 904

Moore County: N.C 22, NC 24/27 and N.C. 690

Scotland County: N.C. 144; U.S. 401 in multiple locations throughout the county, U.S. 401 Business at the South Carolina line; and U.S. 501 at three locations near Robeson County

Hoke County: U.S. 401 Business

Rumor control: NC Highway 117 in #WayneCounty is not closing down. The road is reduced to one lane per @waynecountygov but @NCDOT says it does not plan to shut it down. #HurricaneFlorence #AfterFlorence — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 18, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4273835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The North Carolina Division of Aviation shot drone footage of a flooded I-40 near Mile Marker 387 on Monday.

I95 with no cars. So bizarre. Might be closed for days pic.twitter.com/BAcv86kDuC — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) September 15, 2018

Many roads have closed as Florence continues to affect North Carolina.Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Western Craven (west of US 17), Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, southern Johnston (south of 70), Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, and southern Wayne (south of 70 Business)I-95 and I-40 are still flooded at this time. I-95 Southbound traffic from Virginia should use US-64 West (Exit 138) to I-540 West to I-40 West to US-321 South to I-85 South. Follow directions in South Carolina to re-access I-95.Two lanes of flooded Highway 210 in Spring Lake are back open. The other two lanes are expected to reopen Thursday. All lanes of Highway 87 in Spring Lake are open as of Wednesday.Flooding caused the N.C. Department of Transportation to close the Person Street bridge over the Cape Fear River in downtown Fayetteville, and the department closed another section of Interstate 95, from mile marker 46 to 56, on Tuesday evening.With the impending closure, I-95 will be closed in both directions between exits 13 and 56 and between exits 65 and 81. Near Rocky Mount, southbound traffic is being detoured off the freeway at exit 138 and being sent to Charlotte and into South Carolina.State transportation officials will continue to monitor water levels and open I-95 as soon as possible. Closed sections of U.S. 74 in Columbus and Robeson counties are also flooded."We have to wait for floodwaters to recede before inspections can be performed to make sure it is safe to reopen roads to motorists," said Drew Cox, the Division 6 maintenance engineer.Major NCDOT routes closed in Cumberland County: I-95, U.S. 13, U.S. 301, N.C. 24, N.C. 59, and N.C. 690Transportation officials urged people to avoid driving in southeastern North Carolina where rivers are rising and numerous roads are impassable.In Chatham County, because of concerns about flooding and debris, NC DOT is setting up a detour at US 15/501 South at the Deep River. Vehicles are expected to be routed to Mountain View Church Rd, Moncure-Pittsboro Rd, and US 1.While the roadway was dry Tuesday afternoon, officials want to ensure the road remains safe and does not flood overnight.The following is a rundown of major closures as of Tuesday morning, in addition to I-95 and U.S. 74, in the five counties that make up Division 6:As of Tuesday, 12 primary routes and 108 secondary routes remained impassable across Highway Division 8, which comprises Chatham, Lee, Moore, Richmond, Hoke, Montgomery, Randolph, and Scotland counties. That figure is down from more than 200 closures Monday. The current closures include portions of these highways:"Our crews have been working hard since the storm struck to get our roads safely reopened as quickly as possible," said Chuck Dumas, the Division 8 maintenance engineer. "We are beginning to see floodwaters recede, so we'll be able to reopen more roads soon."In Harnett County, a bridge is closed on NC 210 near Joel Johnston Road, south of Lillington. It's not known when it will reopen.I-95 Southbound traffic from Virginia should use US-64 West (Exit 138) to I-540 West to I-40 West to US-321 South to I-85 South.Follow directions in South Carolina to re-access I-95.Monday night, Fayetteville officials warned that though conditions have improved, they have not in the Sandhills. Floodwaters are still rising and people are asked to stay off the roadways.On Saturday morning, flash floods began closing major interstates, U.S. routes and N.C. routes, including I-40 between I-95 and Wilmington and parts of I-95.The NCDOT is advising motorists not to travel in the southern, central and eastern part of North Carolina due to the extensive flooding in the area.According to the NC DOT website, as of 09-18-2018 at 8:00 am there are a total of 1,136 roads that have been impacted Statewide in NC during this event.In Sampson County, many roads remain closedAs of Wednesday afternoon, the NC DOT has listed the following road closures in Sampson County:1. US701 Garland Hwy is closed near Bridge #6 at the Bladen County line due to flooding2. US701 Garland Hwy is closed due to flooding, shoulder washouts and asphalt undermined between SR1142 Ezzell Road and SR1211 Ebenezer Forest Road3. US701 Garland Hwy is closed due to flooding from SR1206 Wrights Bridge Road to SR1259 Norris Road4. US13 Newton Grove Hwy is closed due to high water from SR1809 Wrye Branch Road to SR1636 Blackman Road5. NC903 W Magnolia Lisbon Road is closed due to flooding from SR1138 Baulkcum Rd to SR1134 Lisbon Bridge Road6. NC903 E Magnolia-Lisbon Road is closed at the Duplin/Sampson County Line due to tree across the road and shoulder is washed out. Closed from SR1946 in Sampson To SR1100 Old Camp Road in Duplin County.7. NC411 Harrells Hwy is closed due to high water - from SR1127 Mirie Naylor Road to SR1118 Melvin Road8. NC242 Elizabethtown Hwy is closed due to flooding from the Cumberland County line to NC411 Old Mintz Hwy9. NC242 S Salemburg Hwy is closed at bridge near SR1002 Dunn Road due to flooding10. NC24 Turkey Hwy is closed from SR1920 Moltonville Road to SR1924 Rowan Road due to high water and pavement failureAll Clear Run bridges are closed.The route between Harrells to Clinton is impassableInterstate 95 from the I-40 exit to through the Cumberland County area is experiencing closures certain areas.There are several additional secondary roads that have been impacted and are not in the above list.In Johnston County, Wood s Crossroads Road is closed near NC-50, near Benson, because of flooding and a sinkhole.The risk of flash flooding is expected to continue until next week.Since so many side roads are closed, for the best route, use NCDOT's interactive map above, or call (877) 511-4662.