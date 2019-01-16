TRAFFIC

2 hospitalized after crash that shut down US-1 southbound near US 64 in Cary

Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash on US-1 southnbound.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two people were hospitalized after a serious crash apparently caused by a reckless driver closed down US-1 southbound near US 64 near Cary.

A Wake County Sheriff's deputy saw a driver speeding at more than 100 mph and turned around to pursue the vehicle, the sheriff's office told ABC11.

However, a chase did not ensue, the sheriff's office said, because the deputy determined that because of heavy traffic and the speed involved, there was no way to safely pursue the vehicle.



At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. The sheriff's office said a preliminary report shows it appears the speeder caused the wreck.

The collision occurred shortly after 5 p.m. The left lane reopened to traffic shortly after 6 p.m.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and interviewing witnesses.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

The other lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for hours.

An ABC11 crew is at the scene.

There is heavy congestion in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid it if possible.

Southbound motorists are advised to take Exit 98 B to US-64 West, Follow US-64 West to NC-55 East, Continue on NC-55 East to reaccess US-1.

