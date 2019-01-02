TRAFFIC

Delayed opening on Sanford bridge frustrates residents

EMBED </>More Videos

Sanford road closure frustrates residents.

By
SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Frustrations continue to mount for residents who live in Sanford's Woodbridge community. On Wednesday evening, several homeowners met at the Gasters Creek Bridge to talk over their concerns in the rain.

"The bridge was supposed to begin I think in April. It didn't start until June. It was supposed to be done by October. Here we are, January 2 and they're telling us another month," said one resident, Keith Lauria.

NCDOT told ABC11 that the 65-year-old bridge is in need of a couple repairs. A spokesman cited bad weather and issues with the contractor. Poor asphalt was used initially, but it is being redone.



"I have to go around, and I'm going through school traffic. Its an extra 15 to 17 minutes just to get to the highway to be able to get to work," said another resident, Jackie Dalrymple.

NCDOT told ABC11 that the project could be complete by the end of January. Residents aren't buying it.

"We are getting worn down by having to go all the way around," said Sharon Petty.

Sanford road closure frustrates residents.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closuretransportationbridgeSanfordNCLee County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Truck hauling boat crashes, sends 6 people to hospital
Driver shot by trooper during traffic stop in Brunswick Co. dies
NCDOT postpones Crabtree Valley Mall traffic overhaul
Triangle Expressway toll rates to increase Jan. 1
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 rounds used to take down lion after deadly attack
'Working for free; I hate it:' Government shutdown hits NC workers hard
Dad warns others after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself
Knightdale police search for man who allegedly pulled gun on Walmart employees
Friend, mom of student hit by stray bullet speak out
Woman attacked, sexually assaulted during afternoon jog in Apex
Hearing into North Carolina ballot fraud claims postponed
Pat McCrory contemplates run for governor and Senate
Show More
Calls grow for tighter regulation of Conservators Center, other unaccredited facilities
Durham police chief responds after deadly New Year's Day
Durham firefighters surprise family who lost home on Christmas Eve
Here's how data thieves can use internet cookies to steal your info
Cumberland County man wins $10 million on scratch-off game
More News