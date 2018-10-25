TRAFFIC

Driving Me Crazy: What's the correct way to 'zipper merge'

EMBED </>More Videos

We can all pretty much agree that merging is stressful and one of our least favorite parts of driving. But do you know the correct way to zipper merge?

By
We can all pretty much agree that merging is stressful and one of our least favorite parts of driving. But do you know the correct way to merge?

Traffic officials said zipper merging is the most efficient way to keep traffic flowing when two lanes of traffic merge to one.

It involves drivers in the ending lane flowing into the other lane while cars in the other lane allow one driver in at a time.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The controversy with zipper merging is that people waiting in the main lane feel like the drivers in the ending lane are being rude and impatient by driving past them and zippering into their lane.

However, traffic officials said the one-by-one zipper merging process ultimately reduces wait times and speeds up the merging process for everyone.

Does that mean drivers should speed into the closing lane so they can move ahead in line? No.

According to officials, drivers should travel in their lane as they normally would; then if their lane is ending, begin to zipper merge when they start to see the signs, especially in construction zones.

One example in the Triangle where this issue is seen is when drivers get onto I-40 E from the Durham Freeway.

During rush hour, the far left lane can become backed up to Cornwallis Road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdrivingtrafficsafetyreckless drivingNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
'It's just crazy:' Apex resident laments NCDOT's Ten Ten Road plan
Both directions of NC-42 closed in Johnston County near Clayton
Major events slow down traffic in Raleigh Saturday
Lyft rolling out monthly subscription service nationwide
More Traffic
Top Stories
Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca
Trump blames media for 'Anger' in society
Man wanted in fatal shooting of 23-year-old in Harnett County
Low-cost rabies vaccines available in Orange County
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
NC lineman killed, 1 injured while repairing lines downed by Michael
Are mail bombs a sign politics are too hot? We asked Raleigh voters
Military plane drops Humvee over Harnett County neighborhood
Show More
Raleigh family fights to keep ailing father from deportation
Bomb threats highlight risk of violent political rhetoric
No winner, Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
Police: Girls plotted to kill classmates and drink their blood
Wake County soldiers compete in Invictus Games in Australia
More News