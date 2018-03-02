TRAFFIC

Durham Police ID woman struck in hit-and-run, search for vehicle

A woman was severely injured in a Durham hit and run Wednesday night.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A woman found lying in the street after a hit-and-run Wednesday night remains hospitalized, Durham Police said Friday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim, identified as 59-year-old Levonne Rish, was taken to the hospital in critical condition when she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene about 9:10 p.m. at N. Hyde Avenue and Lowry Avenue, in east Durham.

Police said there is still no description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator K.L. Kozar at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichit and rundurham policepedestrian struckpedestrian injuredDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman in critical condition after being struck in Durham hit and run
TRAFFIC
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News