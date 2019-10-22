bridge

Durham's 'can opener' bridge to be raised this week

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 11-foot-8-inch bridge in Durham also known as the "can opener" will be raised this week in hopes of limiting car accidents.

The North Carolina Railroad Overpass at Gregson Street in Durham will be closed to traffic from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3 while it is raised.



The bridge will be raised from 11-feet-8-inches to 12-feet-4 inches to improve safety and reduce infrastructure damage from vehicle strikes, the North Carolina Railroad Company said in a tweet.

Southbound Gregson though traffic will be directed to use Morgan Street, Main Street, Buchanan Blvd. and Chapel Hill Street.

The total project costs $500,000.
