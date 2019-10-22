Durham's 'can opener' bridge to be raised this week

The North Carolina Railroad Overpass at Gregson Street in Durham will be closed to traffic from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3 while it is raised.
The North Carolina Railroad Overpass at Gregson Street (The 11'-8" Bridge) will be closed to all through traffic 24/7 from October 23 to Nov 5 in order to raise the 11’-8” Railroad Overpass. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/120XzikVbl— Durham Transportation Department (@movesafedurham) October 18, 2019
The bridge will be raised from 11-feet-8-inches to 12-feet-4 inches to improve safety and reduce infrastructure damage from vehicle strikes, the North Carolina Railroad Company said in a tweet.
Southbound Gregson though traffic will be directed to use Morgan Street, Main Street, Buchanan Blvd. and Chapel Hill Street.
The total project costs $500,000.