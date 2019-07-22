Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on I-88

Video from a news helicopter shows the pickup truck turning over in the westbound lanes of I-88 in Oak Brook, Ill. at about 6:45 am.
A group good Samaritans, including an off-duty paramedic, got out of their cars and flipped the pickup truck back on its side. The driver was then able to climb out of the vehicle and was able to walk away.
