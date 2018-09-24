Governor Cooper says I-40 has reopened throughout NC after Florence flooding

Bladen: U.S. 701, N.C. 20, N.C. 41, N.C. 53, N.C. 131, N.C. 210, N.C. 211, N.C. 211 Business, N.C. 242 and N.C. 410

Columbus: U.S. 74, U.S. 74 Business, U.S. 76, U.S. 701 Bypass, U.S. 701 Business, N.C. 130, N.C. 214, N.C. 904 and N.C. 905

Harnett: N.C. 27, N.C. 82, and N.C. 217

Robeson: I-74, U.S. 74, U.S. 301, U.S. 501, N.C. 41, N.C. 71, N.C. 72, N.C. 83, N.C. 130, N.C. 211 and N.C. 904

Moore County: N.C 22, NC 24/27 and N.C. 690

Scotland County: N.C. 144; U.S. 401 in multiple locations throughout the county, U.S. 401 Business at the South Carolina line; and U.S. 501 at three locations near Robeson County

Hoke County: U.S. 401 Business

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4273835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The North Carolina Division of Aviation shot drone footage of a flooded I-40 near Mile Marker 387 on Monday.

Many roads have closed as Florence continues to affect North Carolina. However, Governor Cooper announced on Monday afternoon I-40 has reopened throughout North Carolina.Cooper announced Sunday evening that I-95 through North Carolina is open."I-95 is a major artery for North Carolina and the entire East Coast that's essential for commerce," Cooper said in a news release. "Our state DOT crews and engineers have worked around the clock to get this critical interstate open ahead of schedule and reduce traffic in areas still needed for critical life-saving missions."Two lanes of flooded Highway 210 in Spring Lake are back open. The other two lanes are expected to reopen Thursday. All lanes of Highway 87 in Spring Lake are open as of Wednesday.Major NCDOT routes closed in Cumberland County: U.S. 301, N.C. 59, and N.C. 210Transportation officials urged people to avoid driving in southeastern North Carolina where rivers are rising and numerous roads are impassable.In Chatham County, because of concerns about flooding and debris, NC DOT is setting up a detour at US 15/501 South at the Deep River. Vehicles are expected to be routed to Mountain View Church Rd, Moncure-Pittsboro Rd, and US 1.The following is a rundown of major closures as of Tuesday morning, U.S. 74, in the five counties that make up Division 6:12 primary routes and 108 secondary routes remained impassable across Highway Division 8, which comprises Chatham, Lee, Moore, Richmond, Hoke, Montgomery, Randolph, and Scotland counties. That figure is down from more than 200 closures Monday. The current closures include portions of these highways:"Our crews have been working hard since the storm struck to get our roads safely reopened as quickly as possible," said Chuck Dumas, the Division 8 maintenance engineer. "We are beginning to see floodwaters recede, so we'll be able to reopen more roads soon."In Harnett County, a bridge is closed on NC 210 near Joel Johnston Road, south of Lillington. It's not known when it will reopen.Monday night, Fayetteville officials warned that though conditions have improved, they have not in the Sandhills. Floodwaters are still rising and people are asked to stay off the roadways.Since so many side roads are closed, for the best route, use NCDOT's interactive map above, or call (877) 511-4662.