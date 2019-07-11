Traffic

Head-on crash involving BMW, Corvette causes delays on Highway 98

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cars were at a stand still on Highway 98 in Durham Wednesday afternoon after a head-on crash that blocked traffic.

Witnesses said the crash near Chandler Road involved a head-on collision between a BMW and a Corvette.

One of the drivers appeared to be trapped inside his vehicle after the crash.

Both cars sustained significant damage.

Police have not released any information regarding injuries.
